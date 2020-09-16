Kidnappers Free Four FRSC Officers, Keep Six Others

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that four of its personnel who were abducted by bandits on Monday had been rescued with the help of other security agencies.

FRSC’s Public Education Officer, ACM Bisi Kazeem, disclosed this yesterday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Twenty-six personnel of FRSC were reportedly attacked while traveling from Sokoto and Kebbi states Command of the corps for a training programme at FRSC Academy, Udi on Monday.

Two were killed, 10 were unaccounted for, eight escaped unhurt, while six were injured.

Kazeem, however, said that seven of the attacked personnel were currently receiving treatment in Abuja, adding that six were still abducted.

According to him, out of the 26 attacked on Monday, four have been rescued with the help of security agencies while six were still abducted.

“Two died on Monday. Presently, seven officers are receiving treatment in Abuja,” he said.

Kazeem said the deceased will be buried according to their religion, adding that necessary arrangements had been made concerning their funerals.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, expressed sympathy over the death of the two personnel of the corps that were killed.

He expressed shock over the loss, describing the incident as an unfortunate occurrence.

He urged the staff not to be deterred by the loss, but be propelled to put in extra effort in selfless service to the nation as a mark of honour to the deceased.