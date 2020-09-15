Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Rise By 132 to 56,388

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 132 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 56,388 the number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this yesterday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 52 new cases; Gombe, 27; Plateau, 17; Kwara, 10; Enugu and Ogun, nine each; Katsina, three; Ekiti, two; while Bauchi, Rivers and Osun recorded one each.

It said: “Nigeria has so far recorded 56,388 cases of COVID-19. 44,337 patients have been discharged, while 1,083 persons have died.”