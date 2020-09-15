Gunmen Allegedly Murder Couple in Fresh Attack on Plateau Community

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

A 45-year-old man identified as Mr. Sunday Audu and his wife, Siye, 32, have been killed by suspected gunmen in Hukke village of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

THISDAY gathered that the deceased couple was returning home on a motorcycle when they were killed by the gunmen who ambushed them on Hukke village road, Miango district in the council area.

Chairman of Miango Youth Development Association, Mr. Nuhu Nkali, confirmed the incident in Jos yesterday.

Nkali said: “On Sunday evening, the man and his wife were returning home on a motorcycle when they ran into the suspected gunmen along Hukke road. The criminals emerged from the bush and attacked them. Unfortunately, the man, Audu, 45 and his wife, 32, died on the spot. The situation is really bad because the attack was unprovoked.”

He said the matter had been reported to the police division in the council area.

Spokesman of the state Police Command, Mr. Ubah Ogaba, said he was yet to get the details of the incident.

According to him, “I received a call from someone in that axis over the incident, but I am yet to get the details from the DPO. I will let you know as soon as I connect with him.”