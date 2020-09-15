…ARISE NEWS Hosts Conversation with Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu Tomorrow

As part of efforts to help Edo State electorate make an informed decision in next Saturday’s governorship election, ARISE NEWS Channel, the broadcast arm of THISDAY Newspapers, would tomorrow host a conversation with the two leading candidates, Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The conversation, according to the news channel, would interrogate the candidates’ credentials and their proposed programmes and manifestoes, which they have paraded during their electioneering in the past few weeks.

The discussions, which would be televised live, would offer both candidates an opportunity to illuminate grey areas of their policy propositions as they round off their campaigns.

While Obaseki would be expected to expatiate his Make Edo Great Again (MEGA) agenda, Ize-Iyamu would be probed on his SIMPLE agenda.