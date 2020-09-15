Again, DSS Grills Mailafia for Three Hours

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, was again grilled yesterday for three hours by officers of the Department of State Security (DSS) over his comments on the insecurity in Southern Kaduna and the North in general.

This is even as his legal team warned that the persistent invitation of Mailafia is already causing emotional and psychological trauma on their client.

Mailafia, who arrived at the premises of the DSS yesterday in company of his wife and loyalists, was ushered into the DSS office where he was subjected to three hours of intense grilling.

Speaking with journalists, his lawyer, Yakubu Bawa, said Mailafia was being invited for the third time recently, noting however that there was no form of harassment and intimidation in the course of their interface with the security agency.

Bawa said: “You may not have physical intimidation or harassment, but there may be emotional and psychological trauma. We are calling on the DSS that we hope and believe that this is going to be the last time Mailafia would be invited.

“The fact is that it is not only Mailafia that has made comments on the state of internal security of this country, why is he being tackled differently?

“We have looked at it from legal perspective, and we agree that they have the power to call him for investigations. But we are worried because the trajectory cannot continue like this. We are calling on them to make this the last invitation. Another question which I don’t want us to lose track of is what prompted him to make the statement? It is still the issue of insecurity we are facing in this country, which is obvious to all of us.”

Also speaking after he was let go, Mailafia thanked all the people who have been standing by him, calling on the government to ensure that the prevailing killings and insecurity in general in the country are stopped.