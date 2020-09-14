Suarez Keen to Stay at Camp Nou

Luis Suarez is still training with Barcelona despite being told by Ronald Koeman that he’s not apart of his plans.

The Uruguayan missed Barcelona’s pre-season friendly victory over Gimnastic on Saturday after he was left out of Ronald Koeman’s squad.

The Uruguayan was told upon Koeman’s arrival that he wasn’t apart of the Dutchman’s plans to take the club forward, with the new Barça boss reportedly telling Suarez that he won’t be counted on in a telephone conversation.

Suarez’s omission, then, from Saturday’s friendly squad wasn’t too much of a surprise with Koeman’s stance on the 33-year-old clear.

The club are also targeting Lyon captain Memphis Depay as a potential Suarez replacement this summer, while Lautaro Martinez of Inter has been linked for months.

However, there’s no guarantee that Suarez will depart Catalonia in the current window

Mundo Deportivo understands Juventus are growing impatient because the striker must pass an exam before obtaining Italian nationality – necessary because Juve has its quota of non-EU citizens covered – and this is something Suarez is yet to do.

Atletico Madrid, however, remains an alternative for the Uruguayan.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo’s report adds that Suarez is actually keen to remain at Barcelona this summer, and is now looking to ‘force’ his employers into allowing him to remain at Camp Nou before potentially departing on a free when his contract expires at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

While Suarez missed out, Lionel Messi was included in Koeman’s squad for their 3-1 triumph over third-tier outfit Gimnastic on Saturday. Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Philippe Coutinho were all on the scoresheet.

Another player absent from Koeman’s squad was Arturo Vidal, who was also told that his services were no longer required at the club.

The Chilean is set to reunite with Antonio Conte at Inter on what’s been reported as a two-year deal worth €6m per season with a medical set for next week.

Barcelona take on Girona in another friendly on Wednesday before the start of their La Liga campaign at the end of September. La Blaugrana host Villarreal in their season opener as they attempt to wrestle back the Spanish title from the hands of Real Madrid.

Whether Suarez is on the club’s books by then remains to be seen, although the possibility of the Uruguayan staying seems to be gradually increasing.