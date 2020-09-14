Secondus Backs Obasanjo, Others on Comments over State of the Nation

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has commended former President Olusegun Obasanjo and some Nigerian elders for standing up to save the country at its worst time in history.

Speaking at the backdrop of the National dialogue convened by the former President to address the deteriorating state of the nation, Secondus said that the situation in the country calls for patriotic men and women to stand up to be counted.

Secondus berated the Presidency and others playing to the gallery instead of embracing words of wisdom from patriotic elders.

He commended Obasanjo for always exhibiting exceptional patriotism whenever the challenge in the country overwhelms as it is today.

Secondus then charged President Muhammadu Buhari and his ruling All Progress Congress (APC), to dispose themselves to absorbing the words of wisdom and stop grandstanding even as the nation under their watch is going down.

He also warned the Presidency against abusing and disrespecting nationalists who fought for the unity of this country.

The PDP National Chairman admonished the President to save the country from getting progressively worse by conducting free, fair and credible election in Edo state on September 19, 2020.

Against the backdrop of the low mood in the country as a result of the multiplicity of taxation, tariffs and security challenges amid biting economic hardship, Secondus warned that it would amount to pouring salt into an open wound to deny the people the right to choose who should govern them.

According to Secondus, the sour mood among citizens in this country today calls for a sensitive government to avoid anything that will aggravate and inflame already frayed nerves.

“Democracy strives well under rule of law and this is all the people of Edo State are asking for, to let their will prevail on September 19, 2020

“To deploy military and other security agencies to do election duties outside the one statutorily assigned to them as was witnessed in 2019 general election and the gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states clearly undermines democracy.”