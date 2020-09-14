Only JSS3, SS2 Students will Resume September 21, Says Lagos

bY Segun James

Lagos State Government has announced that only JSS3 and SS2 students would be allowed to resume school on Monday, September 21, 2020.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, disclosed this in a statement yesterday through the Head of Public Affairs at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Kayode Abayomi, while revealing plans for a new 2020/2021 academic session resumption for public and private schools.

She said the state would adopt a phased approach in opening public schools, thereby congratulating the SS3 students for successfully completing their WASSCE examinations and urged them to stay safe as they wait for their results.

Adefisayo stated that the phased approach to opening would enable public schools to meet COVID-19 social distance rules and safety protocols which would help watch the behaviour of the pandemic as “we gradually open up our schools.

“The present JSS3 and SS2 students in public schools in the state are to resume classes from Monday, 21st of September, 2020,”the statement said.

She explained that the resumption would permit the present JSS3 students who are already in an exiting class to revise and get adequately prepared for their forthcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) organised by Lagos State Examination Board and scheduled between Tuesday, 6th and Monday, 12th of October, 2020.

According to her, the resumption would also afford the present SS2 students an opportunity to prepare effectively for their transition to SS3.

The scheduled dates and venues for Entrance Examination into Lagos State Model Colleges would soon be announced by the state Examination Board.

The commissioner assured parents that announcements for the opening of the other classes would occur as soon as the state is certain of their safety.

In the meantime, “the unopened classes in public schools will continue their lessons on our various distance learning platforms (online platform, radio, television and WhatsApp) while the next phase for physical resumption will be announced in due course.”

For private schools, Adefisayo also announced that private primary and secondary schools in the state are allowed to resume on Monday, September 21, 2020.

She added that the state government strongly recommended and encouraged school owners to put safety first and open in phases similar to the plans for public schools.

The phased opening includes strategies for the staggered resumption in the mornings, classes on alternate days during the week, and teaching through various distance learning methods.

“Schools must also comply with safety protocols and hygiene guidelines as instructed by the state government through the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA).

“The Office of Education Quality Assurance will continue to monitor and evaluate Schools’ preparedness.

“Please note that pre-primary classes and schools in both public and private schools will remain closed until further announcements are made,” she emphasised.

The commissioner reminded schools that the pandemic is still around and so in all situations ensure the safety of children, teachers, and parents as a whole the first priority.