FG Reopens All Airports, Says NCAA’s Nod not Needed for Charter Flights

Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Government has said all airports in the country are to open for domestic commercial flights.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi, disclosed this on Monday at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja. Sirika also said that private airports and airstrips were also to reopen for domestic flights, private charter flight operations would no longer require the approval of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority to operate domestic flights in all government owned airports.

”Regarding approvals for flights within the country – domestic approvals. All airports in Nigeria are now open for domestic flights. Private charter operations will no longer need approvals from us to operate within domestic airports in all government-approved airports and in all government-owned airports,” Sirika said.

A nationwide lockdown was imposed by the Federal Government in Marxh to curb the spread of coronavirus. This led to the shutdown of all airports for both international and domestic flights until domestic operations resumed in July.

More to follow…