Panic as Suspected Thugs Lay Siege to Ondo Assembly

By James Sowole

Panic gripped workers of the Ondo State House of Assembly as some political thugs on Monday morning laid siege to the Legislative Complex.

The suspected thugs numbering over 100 were sighted at the main gate of the Assembly complex with their vehicles parked along the road leading to the complex .

It was gathered that the presence of the suspected political thugs was not unconnected with the rancour within members of the state Assembly, as some lawmakers were alleged to be the target of the thugs.

However, the men of the state police command, who arrived the venue before the hoodlums, prevented them from.gaining access.

The security men mounted barricades at the entrance of the complex and scrunitized whoever was going into the Assembly complex.