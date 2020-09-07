Osun Govt Seals off Orphanage, Revokes Licence

By Yinka Kolawole

Osun State Government at the weekend sealed off Oroyemi Orphanage Home in Ife over allegations of gross misconduct.

The state Commissioner of the Ministry of Women, Children and Social Affairs, Olubukola Olaboopo, while speaking with journalists said the orphanage home was sealed off after series of monitoring and warnings from the ministry, which proved futile.

The commissioner emphasised that abuse, maltreatment of wards at orphanages and flagrant disregard of operational laws and procedures would not be entertained by the state government.

She appreciated the members of staff of the ministry, who worked as the task force to the orphanage home situated at Opa area of Ile-Ife, for revoking the license and sealing the building.

The commissioner stated that 46 children, three women were evacuated and all are in the custody of the state government happily.