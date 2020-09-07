Old Students Hail Oyetola for Reverting to Old School Name

For returning the name of their alma mater from St John’s High School to St John’s Grammar School, Ile-Ife, the old students of the school have lauded the Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, for listening to the yearnings of the people.

President of St John’s Old Boys Association, Dr. Festus Oshoba, in a letter of appreciation, said the parents of students and alumni of these schools were relieved that wise counsel prevailed at last.

Oshoba said: “By this singular act, you have demonstrated that yours is a government that values the opinion of the people, particularly the alumni community. It must be emphasised that the alumni of various schools are investing massively in the renovation and upgrade of their schools, but their enthusiasm was dampened by the strange names that the schools were given.

“In our particular case, a school that was founded in 1962 as a male school was changed to a school for boys and girls overnight.”

He urged the Oyetola administration to take the progressive step of encouraging alumni associations to set up trusts that can take over the running of their schools to reduce the financial burden of the government.

“It is on record that the return of schools to missionaries by the administration of Governor Bola Tinubu in Lagos State freed up resources and gave the missions the opportunity to administer the schools according to their traditions,” he said

The Old Boys president also invited the governor to the official inauguration of projects funded by the old students of the school, adding that it would provide convincing proof that the alumni are already partnering the government to provide basic facilities and would do even more if given more responsibilities.