ICPC Inaugurates Anti-corruption Unit at FAAN

By Chinedu Eze

The Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has inaugurated members of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU).

At an inauguration/induction ceremony held in Lagos at the weekend, the Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Rabiu Yadudu, stated that corruption constitutes an unusual and extra ordinary threat to national security and socio-economic development of Nigeria.

Commending the efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in curbing the menace of corruption and its attendant effects in Nigeria, Yadudu emphasised that FAAN as an organisation under the Federal Ministry of Aviation have taken steps in ensuring the implementation of various anti-corruption measures one of which is the ACTU that is being inaugurated.

Assuring the Chairman ICPC of management’s commitment towards the success of the Unit, he charged members of the Unit to be of exemplary conduct and maintain personal integrity at all times in the discharge of their duties.

There were goodwill messages from the Minister of Aviation, Chairman ICPC and Head of Civil Service of the Federation, who took time to encourage the newly inaugurated team to always be of high ethical standards and show leadership by being above board in their daily conduct.

Also, there were three paper presentations by officials of ICPC, all harping on ACTU as a tool for fighting corruption.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has expressed satisfaction at the level of facilities at the airport. This disclosure was made when officials of the State Government paid a working visit to the airport to ascertain its level of preparedness for flight resumption recently.

Speaking after a comprehensive inspection of facilities, the Deputy Governor of the State, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat who led the delegation from Lagos state government noted that he had gone through the various measures put in place to ensure safety and security of travellers as international flight operations will recommence from tomorrow.

He added that from the departure frontage, to the check-in area, screening point, immigration area, up to the boarding gate, FAAN has fully complied with laid down protocols to ensure physical distancing by the markings on ground, proper temperature checks, hand washing/sanitizing. Even the airport conveniences have been upgraded to cater for the Post Covid-19 operational requirements.

Adding that from all they have seen, the airport is ready to recommence flight operations and enjoined travellers and airport users to always follow instructions given by airport officials in the interest of safety.

In his brief remarks, Managing Director of FAAN, Captain Yadudu thanked the Lagos State Government for their continuous support and added that all that is required for the safe, secure and seamless facilitation of flight operations has been put in place already.