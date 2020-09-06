Put Fear of God in Management of Nigeria, Secondus Tells Buhari, APC

By Chuks Okocha

As Nigerians bemoan the increases in electricity tariff and pump price of petrol, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to put the fear of God in their management of the affairs of the country.

He also called on the APC to know that it is not in government to punish and push Nigerians to hardship but to make living pleasurable and alleviate the sufferings of the people.

The PDP National Chairman, who spoke at a programme organised by the party, titled: “Super Praise in Acknowledgement of God’s Faithfulness to PDP”, urged the President Buhari to always be humble.

Secondus said: “I call upon the president to be humble and have the fear of God in the management of the affairs of the country. People are suffering. Be humble, let your government have human face. You are president to address the sufferings of Nigerians, alleviate the sufferings and not to add to the plights of the people that your are elected to govern.

“Power is ephemeral, it doesn’t last for ever. I ask why are leaders so arrogant, whether it is the APC or the PDP, political office is ephemeral. It does not last for ever. We (PDP) have been there. PDP lost power in 2015. We should bear in mind that a political party or a president is not God.

“Where is the almighty Gen. Sani Abacha today? Where is Saddam Hussein? Where is the so called strongman of Libya, Mamman Gaddafi? These are lessons that power is ephemeral and don’t last for ever. We should be humble and have the fear of God in whatever we so. People are suffering. Governance should not be seen as a means to inflict hardship on the people through government policies. Government must have human face.”

The essence of leadership, he said, is that every government must not subject the people to untold hardship like what is happening now, adding that: “For everything, we must account for our deeds on earth on individual basis, not as a party. Only you will stand before God to account for our actions, for what we have done and what we fail to do.”

He said that the only thing in this world that is permanent is man’s relationship with God, adding that: “We must be called to account for our lives on earth.”

Secondus said that he recalled when he apologised to Nigerians on live television on the perceived mistakes of the PDP, explaining that he did so because PDP as a party is managed by mortal beings subject to make mistakes.

“Some people were not happy for the apology I tendered on behalf of the party, but I say to you, a party is not God. We as members are human and therefore subject to mistakes.

“The good thing in life is when you make a mistake, the lesson is that you don’t repeat such a mistake. The PDP as a party has learnt its lessons and by the grace of God, when we come to power, such mistakes will not be repeated. This is the essence of my apology to Nigerians on a live telecast that we are not above mistakes,” he said.

The programme witnessed many prophetic declarations by several servants of God, including Pastors Josephine Ejeh, Emma Amaka and Rev. Irueke.

Also, there were songs and praises and ministration taken from Isaiah 25 verse 1, which read: “O Lord, You are my God, I will exalt you, I will praise your name.”