Obaseki Rounds off Ward-to-Ward Campaign, Dedicates Success to God

The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has rounded off his ward-to-ward reelection campaign across the 192 wards in the state, expressing his gratitude to Edo people for their overwhelming support during the rally.

The governor who rounded off the campaign rally weekend in his home ward, Oredo Ward 4, dedicated the success of the five weeks rally to God, urging the electorate to come out en masse on September 19, 2020 to vote for the PDP.

According to him, “For the past five weeks, we have been campaigning from one ward to the other. We went through the 192 wards in the state. We started from Edo North Senatorial District and went through all the wards.

“We want to start by thanking God Almighty because it is only God that can make it possible. It is only him that saw us through, as we drove through all the 192 wards.

“We traveled thousands of kilometers, sometimes in very difficult terrains and not one incident recorded; not one accident. We give thanks to Almighty God.

“This experience I believe is new in Edo politics. We cannot continue to play politics in the year 2020 like it was played in 1999.

“We realised that God has given us the mandate to come and change the situation in Edo. That is where we derived our strength from; that is where we got the courage that does not make us afraid anymore.”

The governor continued: “The only person we are afraid of is God Almighty, and because we are afraid of him, it is only him we serve. So, our mandate is God’s mandate.

“We are here to thank all of you, who have made this possible. But first let me start with the Chairman of our Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih; we also want to thank the various senatorial directors and party leaders.

“You see how God works, as we are ending the campaign, he is bringing showers of blessing on us. Before we set out today, it rained heavily, now as we are concluding our last rally, God is bringing down rain.

“We urge you all, our supporters, to vote massively for the PDP in the September 19, 2020 gubernatorial election in the state,” he said.

On his part, Orbih noted: “We are not going to welcome strangers on election day in Edo, so those who are arranging buses from Lagos State, down to Imo and Kogi states, let me advise you, don’t send innocent people to our state only for them to meet stiff resistance.

“Let no one be deceived, we are ready for them. Those who are not from Edo, please don’t come to Edo for this election.”