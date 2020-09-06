Auto Merchant Raymond Oladugba’s New Idea

Behind every success story, there is a story of struggle, motivation and inspiration. Indeed, staying successful is a mark of excellence gained from hard work, passion and motivation. This, no doubt, best describes Raymond Oladugba, a Nigerian auto merchant.

The chief executive officer of Oloworay Autos, an automobile company that deals in both standard and luxury cars with branches scattered across the country, has continued to impact his society positively through his job creation efforts and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

In continuation of this, the business magnate has established a Non-governmental organization that will help road accident victims in Nigeria. The vibrant auto boss was said to have begun to nurture this dream after he survived an auto crash sometime ago.

He is also said to be in talks with all relevant agencies put in place to cater for the need of abandoned accident victims on the road.

Speaking on the objectives of the NGO, he said it would provide aid to road accident victims, help to get immediate attention of hospitals to increase the chances of survival of victims, create awareness on the actions to be taken on victims of road accident before the arrival of any collaborating agency.