Rivers to Build Facilities for Nigerian Law School

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government yesterday disclosed that it would construct hostels that would accommodate 1800 students at the Nigerian Law School, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

The state government said it would also build a 1, 500 capacity Multi-Purpose Hall at the school despite economic challenges the state had been experiencing.

The state governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike announced this yesterday when he visited the school in company of the Director General of the Nigerian Law School, Prof. Isa Hayatu Chiroma.

He said the gesture was part of the state government’s contribution to the development of legal education in the country.

“Rivers State also belongs to the South-south. So, we think that we should also make our own contribution. Accordingly, our state will construct two new hostels. Each will accommodate nine hundred students and also build a multipurpose hall that will accommodate 1,500 students.

“Ordinarily, this school was supposed to be located in Port Harcourt, but the former administration rejected the offer made to them. Bayelsa State was created out of Rivers State. Hence, we are still the same and whatever I can do in Rivers State, I can also do in Bayelsa State.”

Wike noted that despite the economic challenges faced by the state, it would source funds from its scarce resources to execute the project.

He said the present economic challenges would not stop his administration from solving problems, saying the project “will be executed immediately because we do not make promises without fulfilling them.

“I have directed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to write to the Director General to forward the designs of the projects so that we can commence work immediately,” he added.

During the visit, Chiroma expressed gratitude to Wike and the Rivers State Government for the support, saying the school would ever remain grateful.