PDP Wins All Ebonyi LG seats

By Benjamin Nworie

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the 13 chairmanship and 171 councillorship seats in the just concluded local government polls in Ebonyi State.

The election, which was conducted on Saturday, August 29, was adjudged free and fair with massive turnout of voters in the state.

The election was initially scheduled for March 2013 but was abruptly postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

Announcing the results in Abakaliki Sunday, the Chairman of Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC), Mr Jossy Eze, said that a total of 13 political parties participated in the election.

The 13 elected chairmen include: Hon. Sunday Eze (Ishielu); Mr Eni Uduma Chima (Afikpo North); Mrs Nora Aloh (Ezza North); Mr Ken Eze (Ezza South); Mr Clement Odah (Ohaukwu); Mr Paul Nwogha (Izzi); Mrs Chinyere Nwogbaga (Ebonyi); Mr. Felix Igboke (Onicha); and Mrs Chinyere Iyioku (Ohaozara).

Others are: Mr Steve Orogwu (Ikwo); Mr. Emmanuel Nwangele (Abakaliki); Chief Onyebuchi (Ivo) and Mr Obiageri Oko Enyim.

Governor David Umahi said he was satisfied with the peaceful conduct of the election.

He therefore commended the state Electoral Commission for the free, fair and credible polls.

The elected chairman of Ishielu Council Area, Hon. Eze, who expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters and the transparent conduct of the election, noted that the outcome of the election was a clear testimony that the PDP is deeply rooted in the state.

The chairman-elect promised to lead with the fear of God and also to double his achievement in office.