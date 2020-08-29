Emir of Kano Preaches Love, Tolerance, Cultural Beliefs

By Hammed Shittu

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, yesterday in Ilorin called on Nigerians to continue to love each other irrespective of their tribes or cultural backgrounds so as to enhance the socio well-being and political development of the nation.

The monarch arrived Ilorin on Thursday and was received by a mammoth crowd at Ilorin International Airport.

He was on three days official visit to Ilorin emirate and was received at the palace by the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

However, speaking at the Government House, Ilorin, during a courtesy call on the state Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the royal father said that, “ Nigerians should remain united and assist each other at all times.”

He explained that, “if God had wanted us to come from one single tribe and culture he would have done it.

“We should see each other as one irrespective of our tribes.”

Alhaju Bayero expressed appreciation to the people of Kwara State for the warm reception granted him during his visit

In his remark, AbdulRazaq said the monarch’s visit would rekindle the long tie that existed between Kano and Ilorin emirate.

He said the traditional institutions of the two states had also contributed in the reshaping of agriculture and commerce among other areas.

AbdulRazaq said the state government would ensure more collaboration that will engender growth and development in the states.

He however called for strengthening of traditional institutions to enable them contribute in the introduction of community policing in the country.