Buhari Redeploys 12 Permanent Secretaries

By Olawale Ajimotokan

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of 12 permanent secretaries and the deployment of 28 others in the Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

The latest exercise was communicated in a circular issued yesterday by the Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Yemi-Esan said the handling and taking over processes should be completed on the effective dates indicated in the statement.

Those affected included Chinyeaka Christian Ohaa, who was redeployed from FCT Administration to Ministry of Power with effect from August 27, 2020; William Alo from Ministry of Labour and Employment to Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs; Olusade Adesola, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to FCTA; Esther Walson-Jack, Ministry of Power to Water Resources; Ernest Umakhine, Office of Head of Service CSO to Works and Housing; and Abel Enitan, Federal Civil Service Commission to Ministry of Environment.

Also redeployed were Maurice Mbaeri from Police Affairs to OSGF GSO; Festus Daudu, Special Duties to Head of Service CSO; Dr Magdalene Ajani, Head of Service PSO to Ministry of Transportation; Nebolisa Anako, Police Service Commission to Ministry of Information and Culture; Ahmed Aliyu , Ministry of Finance (Special Duties) to Ministry of Finance and Temitope Fashedemi, Head of Service to Ministry of Police Affairs.

Those freshly deployed were Babangida Hussaini, Ministry of Defence; Dr Yerima Tarfa, Labour and Employment; Dr Kumo Ardo, Niger Delta Affairs; Dr Adaora Anyanwutaku, Women Affairs; Dr Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa, Foreign Affairs and Dr Oluwatoyin Akinlade, Mines and Steel Development.

The rest included Aliyu Mohammed, OSGF Special Service; Dr Emmanuel Meribole, Head of Service PSO; Monilola Udoh, Federal Civil Service Commission; Mamman Mahmuda, Head of Service Carrier Management Office; Bashir Nura Alkali, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Dr Shuaib Belgore, Ministry of Interior.

Those retained included Adedayo Apata, who remained at Ministry of Justice; Dr Abdulkadir Muazu, a one time medical doctor of the Super Eagles, also retained his office as the Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Abdulahi Mashi was retained at Ministry of Health, while Dr Habiba Lawal retained her portfolio as the permanent secretary Ecological Fund Office OSGF. Sunday Echocho remained at Ministry of Education, likewise Musa Istifanus at Ministry of Communication.

Three permanent secretaries: Gabriel Aduda (Ministry of Youth and Sports); Bitrus Nabasu (Ministry of Petroleum Resources; and Babatunde Lawal (OSGF Cabinet Affairs Office); retained their present deployments, while

Olusola Idowu (Budget and National Planning) and David Andrew (OSGF Economic and Political Affairs Office) retained their current deployments.

Dr Evelyn Ngige also remained as the Perm Secretary Head of Service Welfare Office, likewise Tijani Umar, who remained as the State House Permanent Secretary. Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo (Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment) and Hassan Musa (Aviation) maintained present postings.