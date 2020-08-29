160 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded

Nigeria recorded a record low 160 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, taking the number of confirmed cases to 53,477 with 41,017 discharged and 1011 deaths.
Latest News
BACKPAGE
Akpabio ‘Killed’ the Bill, It’s Alive Again!
In a badly divided polity, it is no surprise that a number of stakeholders have expressed opposition to the recently re-introduced National Water Resources...
Column
Fighting for Nigeria: Heroes of Battle against COVID-19
By Obinna Chima, Kunle Aderinokun and Martins Ifijeh Contrary to the projections of some foreign opinion molders that by now bodies would have littered the...