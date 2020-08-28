PDP Condemns Arrest of Its Member By DSS in Kogi, Demands His Release

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday demanded an immediate and unconditional release of one Mr. Aminu Ademu, who was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The party said it received information that certain operatives of the service, in a Gestapo style, yesterday invaded the residence of a Kogi State-born political activist and member of the PDP, Mr. Austin Okai, in a bid to arrest him.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement said: “Our party was further informed that Ademu was picked by the DSS in place of his cousin, Okai, who they have been allegedly hounding for unexplained reasons.

“Our party vehemently condemns this resort to use of state apparatus of power to hound, harass, intimidate, illegally arrest and detain innocent citizens in direct violation of their constitutionally guaranteed rights to personal liberty and freedom of expression.

“We hope that this clampdown is not a reaction to Okai’s outspokenness and revelation on the alleged activities of the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, on the awaited Supreme Court judgment on the state governorship election.”

The party noted that such action on innocent Nigerians is totally a direct assault on our democratic order, and hereby demanded the unconditional release of Ademu.