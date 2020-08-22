Power Oil Extends Health Initiative to Nursing Mothers

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Vegetable oil brand, Power Oil has taken its health initiative, Power Oil Health Camp project to nursing mothers as part of its commitment to the wellbeing of women in Nigeria.

The programme saw both expectant and nursing mothers in major cities across the country enjoyed free basic medical health check.

The exercise was fixed during immunisation and antenatal appointments at major health centres in order to reach a significant percentage of women in chosen locations.

Brand Manager of Power Oil, Ms. Prerna Pathre further explained the choice of women for the gesture this period.

She said, “Women are the custodians of the family and their role both at the home-front and society at large cannot be over-emphasised. More so, it’s only a healthy woman that can raise a happy family, which is why we decided to take the Health camp programme directly to mothers in nine locations across the country.

“The medical outreach is currently running simultaneously across nine locations namely: Lagos, Ikeja, Akure, Onitsha, Abuja, Ibadan, Benin, Kano, and Warri. We are proud to state that as at mid-August, approximately 10,000 mothers have been touched and still counting, as we hope to continue with this exercise.”

Also speaking during the outreach at Palm Avenue Primary Healthcare Centre, Mushin, Lagos, Public Relations Manager of Tolaram Group, Mrs. Omotayo Azeez-Abiodun stated that the initiative was thought of to remind Nigerians to lead a healthy life.

She said, “The wellbeing of our consumers is a priority to us and considering the alarming rate of health complications this period, we are taking this as a part of our responsibilities to sensitize Nigerians on the need to lead and maintain a healthy lifestyle through regular checkups and healthy choice of food consumption to achieve a sound health.”

In her remark, one of the beneficiaries at Palm Avenue Primary Healthcare Centre, Mrs. Olabisi Ogunsola, expressed appreciation to the company on the gesture. She noted that the initiative is apt given that most women abandon their health to focus on other home-front issues.