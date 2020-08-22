Look for the Best

I listened to the news item of Kamala Harris speaking about how her passed mother would look down on her from above with pride whereas here we have many people looking down on President Donald Trump but not with such love and respect but scorn.

President Barack Obama said “I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously. But he never did.”

What the world needs now is a new and better President and the better part will be easy to achieve, surely.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia