IG Unveils Community Policing Structure

• FG to resuscitate CCTVs to curb insecurity

By Kingsley Nwezeh

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday unveiled the structure of community policing launched by government to involve local communities in crime fighting.

Federal government had Thursday announced that N13 billion was voted for the take-off of the community policing project.

Rising from a virtual meeting, the National Economic Council (NEC) presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, mandated the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and two other governors to meet with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed; and the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, to coordinate the proper utilisation of the fund.

This comes as federal government in a bid to contain spiraling insecurity in the country, said it had commenced plans to revive the abandoned Close Circuit Television Cameras (CCTV) projects across the country captured under the $470 million National Public Security System.

Speaking at a briefing in Abuja, the Inspector-General of Police said community policing was designed to allow communities take responsibility for the project by setting up advisory committees made up of “traditional rulers, faith-based organisations, traders, women and youths.”

The IG stated that at the local government level, the same strategy would be applied.

“At the local government level, the community policing committees will help us identify them through their wards while we select and train them. Now we are at the stage of recruiting for training.”

He said the “community advisory committee is also expected to work with the local government chairman. At the state level, the committee reports to the governor.

“Lawyers and teachers also wanted to be included in the committees, being community residents and we agreed with them.”

The IG said the N13 billion voted for the project was for the entire programme “not just for one year. It is a process.”

Meanwhile, speaking at a media briefing to commemorate his one year in office, Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Mohammed Dingiyadi, said government had already carried out a comprehensive inspection of vandalised CCTV installations in Abuja and Lagos with a view to presenting a memo to the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The contract for the project was awarded to a Chinese firm, ZTE Nig Ltd in 2010.

ZTE Corporation abandoned the projects after allegedly collecting an upfront payment of $100m.

The contract was awarded to provide video surveillance system, audio and data information for security agencies.

“Talking about the CCTV, the Federal Government, Mr President, is fully committed to resuscitating all ongoing and abandoned projects.

“This is one of the projects that we inherited that was abandoned in 2011 and the government working to resuscitate it”, he said.

Dingiyadi said: “We have also commissioned technicians who are checking all the installations throughout the country. A memo would be presented to the Federal Executive Council for consideration for the revival of the project.”

“Technology is paramount in fighting crime. If you go to some countries, you won’t see policemen on the streets because of the cameras everywhere. We are planning to have such things on the ground, but at the moment, we are using what we have.”

In his remarks, the Inspector-General of Police, said the Nigerian Police was deploying CCTV in Abuja.

He said policemen and operational vehicles were equipped with cameras while the city was monitored by security camera from the Force Headquarters.

“Nigeria Police has moved from analogue to digital technology which are intelligence-based. Our patrol vehicles carry cameras. Officers on duty are also equipped and are monitored”, he said.