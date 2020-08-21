UNILAG: FG Suspends Babalakin, Ogundipe, Constitutes Visitation Panel

*Panel to submit report in 2 weeks

By Kuni Tyessi

The Federal Government has directed the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council of the University of Lagos, Dr. Wale Babalakin, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin T.Ogundipe, to step aside from their official duties pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President as visitor to the University of Lagos has constituted a visitation panel to look into the crisis in the university and come up with workable solutions and peaceful resolutions.

In a news report monitored on NTA Network news at 9pm on Friday, the President also directed that the panel submits it’s findings and reports within two weeks.

According to the report, other decisions taken by the president include: “The Pro-Chancellor, Dr Wale Babalakin, SAN and the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, have been suspended from office as they are both to recuse themselves from performing their functions in office during the period of the visitation.

“The Senate is to convene urgently and appoint an Acting Vice-Chancellor for the university.”

It will be recalled that a week ago, the Governing Council of the University had announced the removal of Prof. Ogundipe.

The meeting which was chaired by the UNILAG Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of its Governing Council, Dr Wale Babalakin, had in attendance 12 council members, the VC included, majority of whom voted for the removal of Prof. Ogundipe at the National Universities Commission (NUC) in Abuja.

However, in a swift reaction through a statement titled “Notice to the General Public on the Removal of the Vice Chancellor, University of Lagos by Oladejo Azeez, Esq”, Prof. Ogundipe referred to the news as false.