Qatar Targets 550 Weekly Flights

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said the airline is rebuilding its networks to over 550 weekly flights.

“Since the onset of the pandemic Qatar Airways network has never fallen below 30 destinations with continuous services to five continents.

“Our airline has lead the industry in offering passengers more choices and greater flexibility so they can plan and book travel with confidence. “We have also implemented the most advanced safety and hygiene measures onboard including becoming the first airline to require passengers to wear face shields in addition to face coverings.

“With our investment in one of the youngest, most fuel-efficient long haul fleets, strategic network management and the Best Airport in the Middle East, we have been able to quickly and effectively rebuild our network to more than 550 weekly flights to over 85 destinations across six continents.

“As the global recovery continues, Qatar Airways will remain focused on its fundamental mission of carrying passengers across the globe safely and reliably,” he said.

Qatar said in order to ensure travellers plan with peace of mind, the airline has also extended its booking policies to offer even more choice to its passengers, adding that it would allow unlimited date changes, and passengers can change their destination as often as they need if it is within 5,000 miles of the original destination.

Qatar also said it would not charge any fare differences for travel completed before 31 December 2020, after which fare rules will apply. All tickets booked for travel up to 31 December 2020 will be valid for two years from the date of issuance.