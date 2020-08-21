NSE Lists Additional Shares of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc

Goddy Egene

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday listed additional 2,032,500,000 ordinary shares of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI Plc).

In a notification to market stock dealers, the NSE said the additional shares arose from the company’s rights issue of the shares done at 52 kobo per share on the basis of one new share for every four ordinary shares held. The rights Issue was 100 per cent subscribed, fetching the company about N1.056 billion.

Commenting on the successful outing, Group Managing Director/CEO of CHI Plc, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, expressed delight at the good result despite the challenging period the offer was held during look-down occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is great to see investors’ confidence and trust in our company being exhibited with the full subscription of the rights offer,” he said.