My Showbiz Career is Full of Milestones – MC Chaz

For someone who dumped a flourishing career in pharmacy to embrace show business, Chiaz Ogbu has no regret. Rather, since his metamorphosis as MC Chaz, his life has been replete with illustrious milestones, he claimed.

For those questioning whether leaving his job in one of the world’s biggest pharmaceuticals to become a master of ceremonies is a wise decision, MC Chaz highlighted the fine points of his entertainment career., “Without necessarily blowing my trumpet, if anyone were to count the best 20 African MCs in the diaspora, I’ll be counted among them. I have hosted almost 500 weddings in the last 10 years. And now that I am known, I will be in the limelight for a very long time.” he stated.

Nonetheless, people continue to seriously question his rationale for quitting for the position of a Senior Reimbursement Counsellor to become Master of Ceremonies and an actor, especially in the light of his work experience at Novartis and AstraZeneca, two of the top 20 largest pharmaceuticals in the world.

The 35-year-old from Ubaha-Akpulu in Ideato North LGA, Imo State, who studied microbiology at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, before his relocation to America 15 years ago, insisted that he has no misgiving. “This job of an emcee has taken me around the world, to all the corners of the earth, to Germany, London, Australia, China, and 29 states in the United States,” he affirmed.

MC Chaz also spoke of his recent achievement in a year that has been catastrophic for many and challenging for the world at large due to the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic. As bleak as 2020 is, MC Chaz found a silver lining, he discovered a new talent that has been lying dormant in him. “I started a matchmaking programme and it has been amazing,” he disclosed.