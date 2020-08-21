Johnians Inaugurate New Exco Tomorrow

Less than three months after electronic elections produced the new executive committee, old students of St John’s Grammar School, will inaugurate the new team tomorrow at the school’s premises in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Frontline health services administrator and ophthalmologist, Dr. Festus Oshoba will preside over its affairs for the next two years.

He will work with Dr. Olajide Makinde, Firsr Vice President; Mr. Jibola Awoseyi, Second Vice President; Mr. Ikechi Diaku, Third Vice President and Mr. Debo Adefisan, Secretary-general.

A former Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr.Kehinde

Bamigbetan is the incoming publicity secretary and senior member, The Punch’s

editorial board member, Mr. Obafemi Obadare is the assistant secretary -general.

Others are Mr. Tope Eluyemi, social secretary, Dapo Adeyeba, auditor; Olaolu Omifare, Treasurer and Joseph Adedire, financial secretary.

The association resolved to inaugurate

the new team at its first annual general meeting on August 8, this year.

Attended by 107 participants from four

continents such as Africa, Europe, North America and Australia using the Zoom

platform, the meeting reviewed the constitution of the association and plans to

commission new projects.

Welcoming participants, the outgoing

president, Mr. Sunday Bolaji praised the vision of the founder, Father Fabian

Cloutier, the Canadian Catholic priest who used his inheritance to set up

the school for African children.

He praised the outgoing team for their

sacrifice and labour towards building a strong organisation and bequeathing a