FCT Police Arrest Suspected Killer of Abuja Pharmacist

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command thursday arrested a suspected killer of the Proprietor of Suncell Pharmacy, Gwarinpa, late Sunday Chukwujekwu.

The arrest was sequel to the ongoing investigation into the gruesome murder of the former publicity secretary of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) by the command.

A police statement said detectives arrested Tukur Awwal, the principal suspect, who allegedly killed the deceased at his shop on June 19, 2020.

The suspect, who gave details of how he shot the deceased during the robbery operation, was arrested by operatives of the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) at his hideout in Suleja, Niger State, on August 7, 2020.

He also confessed to his involvement in some armed robbery operations around Gwarinpa and Gudu Districts of Abuja.

The statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anjuguri Manzah, said one locally made pistol, suspected to have been used to commit the crime, and one live ammunition were recovered from him as exhibits.

Other exhibits earlier recovered from his gang members that were arrested on July 12, 2020, include one Huawei phone and one sky blue Toyota Camry car.

“In view of this arrest, the command wishes to inform the public that the criminal syndicate behind the unfortunate incident has been busted and its four members arrested.

“The suspects arrested are Tukur Awwal 31; Danbala Buba 42; Isah Rilwanu 24, and Abdulhamid Nasir, 35,” he said.

While commending FCT residents for their continuous support and collaboration, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, reiterated the command’s commitment to the protection of lives and property in the FCT.

He said the suspects would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.