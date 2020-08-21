Europa League Final Live on StarTimes Today

Inter Milan will face Sevilla in the Europa League final today at the RheinEnergie Stadium in Cologne at 8 pm and will air live on World Football Channel on StarTimes only.

What makes Sevilla’s success even more remarkable is the fact that today will mark the fifth time since 2014 that they have made it through to the final of the championship.

The La Liga club came from a goal down to qualify for the final with a 2-1 victory against Manchester United, while Inter Milan trounced Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 in their semi-final, in a match in which the result though betrays the possession – most of which the Ukrainian club had throughout.

Playing against a team that boasted an attacking line-up of Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial, Sevilla knew that they needed to be at their best in defence to stay in the competition.