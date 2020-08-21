Bayelsa’s Endless Circus

Eddy Odivwri

Yet again, Bayelsa State is in the news barely six months after Gov Duoye Diri was installed by the Supreme Court. Last Monday, the Election Petition Tribunal, in Abuja, sacked the Bayelsa governor and ordered a fresh election within 90 days. The sack was sequel to the petition filed by the little known Advanced Nigerian Democratic Party (ANDP) which said it was unlawfully excluded from participating in the election.

The sacked governor has filed a 12-ground appeal of the judgement. But it is remarkable that the news of the attack triggered a wild jubilation in the state as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) trooped out in their thousands rejoicing over the sack. This is understandable. They were given the Moses treatment by seeing Creek Haven (the Government House) but not allowed to go in, as its candidate, David Lyon who had won the election and was rehearsing the swearing-in protocol was sacked by the Supreme Court on account of the defective credentials of his running mate.

It was thus high keeled drama that brought Diri to office, at a time he had even forgotten the contest. But his has pretty been a troubled governorship. He had fought many judicial battles both from within and outside his party. He has managed to emerge victorious.

But unexpectedly, the blow from the ANDP has knocked him off the seat.

But with the Appeal ahead, Gov Diri may well have another laughter, otherwise he would have to prepare for another election. And when it gets to that, anything can happen.