Airlines Push for COVID-19 Testing

Airlines and airports will ask a United Nations-led task force meeting next week to recommend countries accept a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of travel as an alternative to quarantine that have decimated demand for travel, according to a document seen by Reuters. Reuters reported that the industry wants the task force to make the recommendation for passengers traveling from countries with high COVID-19 infection rates when it meets to review guidelines for international travel amid the pandemic.

“A test prior to departure could reduce the risk of importation by up to 90 per cent, enabling air travel to be opened up between a large number of countries without a quarantine requirement,” said the proposal from Airports Council International (ACI) and airline trade group International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The push for testing comes as the industry’s hopes for a recovery were dealt a blow last week when Britain reintroduced quarantines on travelers from France and the Netherlands.

Airlines are forecasting a 55 per cent decline in 2020 air traffic, according to IATA, which reported 85 per cent of surveyed travelers, expressed concerns about quarantine.

“We don’t support across-the-board mandatory testing,” IATA medical adviser Dr. David Powell told Reuters.

“But if there are situations where there is a higher risk in the country of origin and it can avoid the need for quarantine, then we certainly support that and advocate for that concept.”

The proposal calls for the use of PCR (Polymerase chain reaction) tests conducted outside of airports.