VDT Achieves 100% Service Uptime

VDT Communications, a leading broadband service provider has broken new grounds to achieve 100 per cent service uptime delivery to those customers who cannot afford any downtime in their internet service provision.

This, VDT does by multiple redundant trunk deployment for such customers. Apart from ensuring 100 per cent service uptime, the technology also offer several other benefits to the customers such as increased speed , increased operational flexibility with the multiple redundant trunks and reduced latency as a result of lower congestion if the primary trunk fails. The technology reinforces a high level of service reliability and quality. It also saves the customers enormous cost and time by eliminating the need for multiple broadband vendors.

Marketing Communications Manager at VDT, Mr. David Ese, said with the introduction of the 100 per cent service uptime technology, several customers were already taking advantage of the service to eliminate the cost of having multiple vendors, yet ensure smooth running of their businesses without the hindrances due to downtimes, unreliable or slow or networks.

According to Ese, “VDT Communications Limited, an ISO 9001:2015 and the 1st ISO 20000:2011 internationally certified Telecom Company in Nigeria for excellent IT service management is passionate about consistently offering the highest possible quality of service to her customers. The company provides excellent after-sales services through her well trained and adequate personnel. In a recent survey conducted, the company’s speed of response is arguably the fastest in the industry. This is made possible due to the company closeness to her customers throughout the country with over 130 POPS/business offices spread across all the states and FCT Abuja.”

The consistent premium quality of services offered VDT Communications has positioned the organisation as the highest quality provider of broadband communications services for optimum operation. As a result, VDT provides services to about 90 per cent of banks and 80 per of insurance companies among several other blue-chip multi-national and indigenous companies across all sectors.

The Enterprise broadband communications services offered by VDT include: Digital Leased Circuit, Metro Wireless Access, Metro Fibre, Corporate Internet, ATM solutions, Wifi Hotspot and Cloud services. In addition the company also offers SMEmpower; providing affordable broadband solutions to small and medium size companies as well as 4G Lte Advanced Retail Internet Services based on popular demand. In all her service provisions, the company strives to maintain world class service quality and best practices in terms of customer-services, satisfying and delighting her customers.