TRAVAIL OF A SERIAL ‘OLUTAGBAMOLE’

Yorubas, by extension Africans, are renown for revering their elders, both indoor and in the public, in words and in actions. However, one gets to wonder what is amiss when one views the conduct of former Governor Peter Ayodele Fayose, who at every available opportunity, do throw decorum to the winds.

For the avoidance of doubt, in the last few weeks, I’ve read with extreme disbelief many of his impish public releases against two of our revered elders of Yoruba nation. Most especially is the worthless statement released on his official twitter handle against the Atoona Odua (Pathfinder) of Yorubaland, High Chief Olabode Ibiyinka George.

Across party or ethnic affiliations, it is now a general belief that Dr Fayose’s penchant for disrespecting elders and reputable leaders of note, has become something else. And those one needs to pity are our so -called Lagosians, who condemn Tinubu with utmost hatred because he’s an atowunrinwa, kneeling on our necks in Lagos, but now trying to worship this disrespectful Ekiti man, as their leader. I simply cannot fathom what to ascribe this to, is it greed or covetousness?

It’s even funny that Fayose’s treachery is coming up again at a time the masses are well prepared for an Otoge in Lagos State, and some PDP elements are trying to pull another alaileko to Lagos as their leader. What a shame, what an irony of fate for some Yorubas. The Ekitis are known to be cultured but Ayo is a different breed. No doubt, many affirmed that some people simply lack moral values; they do not have pictures of the elderly ones in their family.

‘Dare Adeleke, Executive Chairman, Pacesetter Transport Corporation, Oluyole, Ibadan