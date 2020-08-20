Police Nab Three for Allegedly Raping, Killing 13-year-old Girl in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command yesterday paraded three young men for allegedly raping and killing a 13-year-old girl, Safiya Basiru, of Dutsen-Dadi village in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Gambo Isah, who paraded the suspects yesterday, said they allegedly raped the victim in their farmland and thereafter threw her inside a pond.

He said: “On August 14, 2020, at 15:45hrs based on a tip off, the command succeeded in arresting the trio of Mubarak Lawan, 16; Anas Ibrahim, 15, and Aliyu Mika, 15, all of Danmusa town, Danmusa LGA of Katsina State.

“They conspired, attacked and raped one Safiya Basiru, 13, of Dutsen-Dadi village in Danmusa LGA of the state, in their farmland and thereafter threw her into a nearby pond, in which as result, she got drowned and died.

“In the course of investigation, the suspects confessed to the commission of the crime. Investigation is ongoing.”