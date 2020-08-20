MTN Launches Programme to Support SMEs

MTN Nigeria has launched The Revv Programme to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 on Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). The Revv Programme seeks to address major macro level issues specifically in the areas of re-igniting the economy and driving digital inclusion for SMEs.

Adopting a four-pronged approach that includes masterclasses, access to market, productivity tools support and advisory initiatives, The Revv Programme seeks to help SMEs relearn, rethink and retool their businesses for growth in the emerging digital economy.

Working with relevant stakeholders, subject-matter experts and the company’s executives, the programme will support over 10,000 SMEs beginning with masterclasses for digital literacy, business management and execution abilities necessary to accelerate the growth of their businesses. The masterclasses which will be delivered by MTN executives along with industry experts will focus on various core areas of business management, as part of a broader strategy to uplift small businesses. This will be followed by the selection of The Y’ello 200 (Two hundred top-performing SMEs at the sessions) that will enjoy exclusive access to a broad range of technology and productivity tools and services absolutely free, for a period of six months.

Over the past five years, small businesses in Nigeria have contributed an estimated 48 per cent to the national GDP. In addition, SMEs account for about 96 per cent of the total number of businesses in the country and employ 84 per cent of the local workforce in Nigeria according to 2017 data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Speaking at the virtual launch of the programme, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Patanmi, commended MTN Nigeria for supporting the digital economy drive of the country.

“As stakeholders in the public and private sector it is our collective responsibility to implement the digital economy initiative of the government. I am glad that MTN has been supportive of this policy and is organising The Revv Programme, which I believe will go a long way in transforming Nigerian entrepreneurs, most especially those in the Micro and Small Medium Enterprise (MSME) sector,” Pantami said.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo, stated that “there is a nexus between his ministry’s efforts in developing the MSME space and MTN’s The Revv Programme, which aim to focus mainly on MSMEs and address the foundational digital needs as well as other skills such businesses need to develop; these include access to information, infrastructure, funding and new markets.”

The Chief Executive Officer, MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman, while thanking the ministers for their support said the initiative would seek to provide support to SMEs as they continue to lead Nigeria’s growth.

“We believe that at this time when many businesses are at their most vulnerable and with a rapidly changing business environment, it is important that alongside the federal government, other businesses strongly position themselves to support SMEs as a foundation to the growth of a stronger economy going into 2021 and beyond. MTN has always spearheaded programmes to uplift small and medium businesses in Nigeria. The Revv Programme is our way of standing with SMEs in their journey to rise through these challenging times. We are positive this will assist them with the digital skill sets necessary to continue to thrive,” Moolman said.