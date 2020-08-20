Edo Guber: Coalition Petitions UK Govt, Warns against Election Postponement

By Adedayo Akinwale

The Coalition of Civil Society Groups for Good Governance and Electoral Matters has petitioned the British government, as well as international community to put pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a free and fair governorship election in Edo State.

The group in a letter addressed to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Catriona Laing, urged the international community to pay closer attention to the Edo election, adding that INEC must ensure that only credible observers are accredited to objectively observe the elections.

The Convener of the Coalition, Mr. Adamu Muazu, while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja insisted that INEC must not allow itself to be pressured into postponing the election, or producing an inconclusive election.

He said: “As you may be aware, it is now about 39 days to the governorship election scheduled for September 19, 2020 in Edo State. The coming election has unfortunately heightened security challenges in the State to cause Edo people much worries particularly women and children.

“We therefore wish to let you know that we have slated to embark on peaceful protest to solicit the support of Nigerians and the international community to help in pressuring the federal government of Nigeria to enforce the Rule of Law and ensure there is peace, before the election, during the election, and after the election.”

The coalition also requested that federal government was prevailed on to implement coherent security strategy to ensure the elections were free, fair and represent the true will of the people.

The coalition therefore demanded that international community should mobilise in numbers election observers, while urging the federal government to assure Edo people, the national and international community of peace and security in this September 19 election in Edo State.

It added, “International community should pay closer attention to the Edo election and put pressure to bear on INEC to conduct a free and fair election in the State. INEC must ensure that only credible observers are accredited to objectively observe the elections.