Edo Guber: APC Accused of Spreading Falsehoods

Special Adviser to Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has resorted to “spreading falsehood and intentional untruth” to save its face after a rushed and lackluster campaign in Edo State.

Osagie who said this on Thursday in Benin City, the Edo State capital, dismissed the claim by the APC that there was heavy shooting at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s rally in Igueben, Edo Central Senatorial District.

The governor’s aide said: “APC has resorted to the propagation of falsehoods after feedback from the field confirmed that their gubernatorial candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu stands no chance in the September 19 poll. They have since called off their abridged and lackluster campaigns and have now decided to populate the media space with outright falsehoods.

“There was no heavy shooting in Igueben during the PDP rally. The Edo State Governor has been warmly received by his people in Edo Central Senatorial District, known PDP stronghold, with assurances from the people that they will vote en masse for Obaseki.”

He added: “APC leaders sent their thugs to attack the Governor’s convoy in front of the palace of the Omo N’ Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II; APC’s thugs again attacked the governor’s convoy in Apana, Adams Oshiomhole’s ward.

“The gubernatorial candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu has been shuttling from one media house to the other churning out barefaced lies. He was on a radio network programme on Thursday morning and accused the PDP of actions the APC and its sponsored thugs carried out. But we are confident that Edo people know who the liar is, and who is the fit and proper person to govern them.”