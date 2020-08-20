College of Education Lecturers Give 14-day Strike Notice

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU) has issued a fresh 14-day strike ultimatum to the federal government to address their grievance.

The union said following the decision of its expanded National Executive Council (ENEC) meeting, it gave a 21-day ultimatum within which the federal government was expected to address lingering and emerging issues of industrial concern vide a memo reference no: COEASU/NS/01/19 dated July 13 2020.

According to the union, “We are, however, irked by the fact that your office till date is yet to find time in any way or pay attention in any form to our demands and ultimatum. This further shows the government insensitivity to issues bordering on the advancement of the country’s teacher education industry.

“Having considered the implication of the insensitivity of the government to all the issues of industrial concern as they affect our members specifically, and the Colleges of Education in general, the union may have no cause to wait any longer after 14 days, should the government posture to our plight remain the same, but to call on its members to commence a nation-wide strike.”

The union said the planned strike would affect every form of service being currently rendered by the institutions.

In a letter by COEASU, the union expects the government positive response to the extension of ultimatum so as to forestall any possible industrial action.