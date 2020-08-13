NBA: Antetokounmpo Ejected after Headbutt on Wagner

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was sensationally ejected from their game against the Washington Wizards for a headbutt on Moritz Wagner.

‘Greek Freak’ Antetokounmpo, the NBA’s reigning Most Valuable Player (MVP), became furious after a foul was called against him with around eight minutes remaining in the first half.

He and rival Wagner exchanged heated words before Antetokounmpo headbutted Wagner on the court.

The Bucks star was immediately kicked out of the game, and it’s not yet clear what other punishments he could face over the attack.

Antetokounmpo has since admitted he regrets the incident but said “we’re all human, we all make mistakes.”

“You know, terrible action,” he told reporters. “If I could go back, turn back time and go back to that play, I wouldn’t do it.

“But at the end of the day, we’re all human, we all make mistakes. I think I’ve done a great job all year, and in my career, in keeping my composure and focusing on the game.

“I have nothing against Wagner, it wasn’t just him. It was just, in my mind, all the games I’ve played, guys hitting me, so I just lost it for a second.”

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told Fox Newsafter the game that tension had been brewing all game.

“This is nothing new,” Budenholzer said. “Giannis has been dealing with this for a long time. He is the MVP. He normally is phenomenal and today was a slip-up. In some ways, it could be one of the best things that happened today as a learning moment. We will all remember that we have to keep our cool — players and coaches,” he concluded.