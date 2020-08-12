Kano Court Sentences Another Man to Death by Stoning

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Two days after a Kano Sharia court sentenced a man to death by hanging for committing blasphemy, another Shariah Court has sentenced one Mati Abdu, 60 years old, to death by stoning for raping a minor.

The Upper Sharia Court is situated at Kofar Kudu near the Emir of Kano’s palace.

Mati was arrested by the Police in 2019 after an alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl during at Farsa Village in Tsanyawa local government area of the state.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Ibrahim Sarki Yola, after hearing from witnesses and the suspect, sentenced him to death by stoning because he was married.

Public Relations Officer of Kano Courts, Mr Baba Jibo, confirmed the judgement to reporters on Wednesday evening.

According to him, the prosecuting counsel, Barrister Badariyya, tendered all the evidence before the court.

Mr Baba Jibo said the convict confessed to have committed the crime.

On Monday, an upper Shari’a Court at Hausawa quarters of Kano metropolis presided over by Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani had sentenced one Sharif Yahaya to death by hanging for blasphemy.