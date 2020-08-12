ICMS Announces New Appointments

The Integrated Cash Management Services Limited (ICMS), one of the licenced cash processing companies in Nigeria yesterday announced the appointments of key senior officers in its quest enhance its leadership position in the sub-sector.

According to a statement, Mr Emmanuel Onyebadi has been appointed the Head of Security Services Department. He is a Certified Protection Professional (CPP), and a Professional Certified Investigator (PCI) of the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS).

Onyebadi is a former Director of the Department of State Services (DSS). His last position in a career spanning over 25 years was as Head of Security at Notore Fertilizer Company in PH River State. He holds a BL, LLB and LLM degrees from the University of Lagos and he is currently the National Chairman of Port Facility Security Officers Forum of Nigeria (PFSOFN).

Also, the Lagos-based company announced the appointment of Mr Ken Anaje as the Head of Operations. Anaje has over 23 years professional experience in the banking operations space and holds BSc in Accounting and MBA in Finance from the University of Nigeria.

Prior to joining ICMS, he had worked as Area Operations Manager for AfriBank, Standard Trust Bank and United Bank for Africa. Anaje is an astute, passionate professional with a niche for details, and mastery of execution.

Similarly, Mr Thomas Ekoli was appointed the Head of Business Development and Strategy of the company. Ekoli holds a Bachelor Degree in Business Administration and MBA in Marketing from Enugu State University of Science and Technology, and the Lagos State University respectively. He joined ICMS in 2009 and through continuous superlative performance and relentless self-development, he rose to the present position.

In the same vein, Ms. Doris Ibekwe was announced as the Head of Corporate Services. Ibekwe is a certified Six Sigma Yellow Belt professional and holds an LLM degree from the University of Lagos as well as other professional certifications. She has over 14 years work active experience spanning telecommunications and professional law practice.

In addition, Mr Kolawole Ikuejawa was appointed as the Head, Enterprise Risk Management and Compliance. He is an Associate Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and the Risk Management Association of Nigeria (RIMAN) respectively. He has over ten years experience in the financial services industry during which he acquired competence in Risk Management, Internal Control, Operations, Insurance risk management and Internal Audit.

Welcoming the new members of the management team, the Managing Director of ICMS, Mr Fidelis Omachonu, explained that the appointments were made strictly on merit following a rigorous and competitive recruitment process.

On his part, the Founder and Chairman of the ICMS Board, Mr. Charles Nwodo (Jnr) congratulated the management of ICMS for keeping faith with the approved business expansion plan of the company. Nwodo emphasised the full and continuing support of the Board for the implementation of the other components of ICMS strategic expansion plans aimed at positioning the company for industry leadership and sustainable profitability.