FG: Over 5m Applications Received for N-Power Batch C

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs Disaster Management and Social Development has disclosed that 5,042,001 applicants, largely made up of youths, have enlisted for the Batch C of the N-Power programme after the end of registration exercise last Sunday.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Special Assistant on Strategic Communication to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Halima Oyelade, the ministry said the registration process, which commenced on the June 26, 2020, was initially scheduled to end on the July 26, but was extended by the ministry for two weeks to avail those who were unable to do so to apply.

In the statement, the Minister Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq, re-assured Nigerians that due diligence would be applied during the next stages of the selection to ensure that only duly qualified applicants are enrolled.

She also said the ministry would ensure that the applicants as well as the public are kept fully informed on the progress of the scheme.

Farouq said the N-Power programme is aimed at providing the Nigerian youths with opportunities to gain skills for employability and entrepreneurship which will also go a long way in assisting the country towards the post-COVID-19 economic recovery, adding that women and persons with disability will be prioritised during the selection.

The minister said her ministry remains committed to the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next l0 years and identified the N-power as one of the platforms that can assist in the realisation of that vision.