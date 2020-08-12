FG Organises Innovation Competition

The federal government has organised the maiden edition of the Federal Civil Service Innovation Competition 2020. The initiative was to promote a culture of technological innovation in the public service. The N3 million prize money of the competition, which attracted 168 entries in the first round of pitching from 109 civil servants was won by the staff members of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, which submitted innovation on how to curb leakages of official data in the work spaces.

The Head of Service (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi -Esan, expressed optimism, noting the federal government has commenced aggressive deployment of technological innovations for the transformation of the public service sector.

She touted the Federal Civil Service Innovation Challenge as a turning point signaling a major breakthrough in the nation’s collective movement towards an innovative public service that provides quality service.

She stated that government had realised the critical role which technological innovations can play in developing global economy, and therefore had adopted it as the strategy for repositioning the public service for efficiency.

She added that arrangements had been finalised towards the establishment of a service innovation department required for improved governance in the country in the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation.

Also speaking, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola lauded the decision of the HoS to prioritise technological innovations in the public service.