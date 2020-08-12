9mobile Crashes Call Rates

9mobile, through the re-launch of its Morelife Complete package, has crashed both local and international call rates.

Morelife is a voice-based prepaid package that allows customers to make calls at 11k/s to all networks in Nigeria and to top international destinations including UK, USA, Canada, China, Norway, Puerto Rico and Bangladesh with a daily access fee of only N5 billed along with the first call of the day.

Subscribers on the package, according to the Acting Director, Marketing at 9mobile, Layi Onafowokan, would further enjoy an exclusive data offer of a whopping 11GB for just N3000 and other exciting benefits.

Commenting further on the revamped offer, Onafowokan said: “We are responding to our customers’ need to stay in touch with their friends and family both locally and around the world without worrying about expensive call rates especially with the varying degrees of physical and social restrictions in place at this time.”

More than ever before, Nigerians now rely heavily on efficient and affordable telecom services to communicate with loved ones around the world. That is why we are introducing this most affordable uniform voice call rate of 11k/sec for all local calls and select international destinations, Onafowokan said, adding that the MoreLife Complete package underlines 9mobile’s desire to continue to offer meaningful and affordable services to its subscribers.

He disclosed that subscribers could activate the MoreLife Complete package by dialling *620*1# and get the super 11GB data offer by dialling *230*1#.