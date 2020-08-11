Tambuwal Advocates Increased Funding for Army, Other Security Agencies

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has advocated that a special provision be made constitutionally to increase funding for the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the country.

Tambuwal and his Zamfara State counterpart, Bello Muhammad Mutawalle, who were special guests at the Nigerian Army Special Super Camp 4 at Faskari, Katsina State, also called on the federal government to provide the military with sophisticated weapons.

“There is need for proper and structured funding of the army and other security agencies in the country to enable them procure superior weapons to that of their adversaries. You need funding. Funding is key to combating insecurity in any country.

“There should be a special security funding, not only that derived from routine appropriations. Any constitutional means of getting funding for the army and other security agencies should be explored,” he said.

A statement by Tambuwal’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Muhamnad Bello, said the governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for establishing the Army Super Camp, adding that if more equipment could be marshalled for the Army, more resounding successes will be achieved.

He also gave kudos to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, for his effort in ensuring that the operations of the camp is seamless.

The governor stated that farmers and villagers who left their farms when banditry was raging are now back, adding that the south-eastern part of the state is witnessing a return to normalcy.

On the efforts made by the northern governors to complement those of the security agencies, Tambuwal said they have agreed to pursue the carrot and stick approach.

“We in Sokoto State are still continuing with the non-kinetic measure. No matter how long it takes in a battle, you must come back to the roundtable. So, why wait until issues escalate?

“The kinetic and non-kinetic process are simultaneously going on in Sokoto,” he said, adding that the northern governors are trying to reform existing laws to punish kidnappers and other perpetrators of crimes associated with banditry.