Religious Council Urges FG to Honour Victims of Terrorism

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) has asked the federal government to set aside a day to remember all the victims who have been killed by terrorists, bandits and all forms of criminality in Nigeria.

The body urged the federal government to remember victims of terrorism, banditry, other criminalities as well as provide compensation for the internally displayed persons (IDPs).

The group under the leadership of the co-Chairmen, Rev. Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle, the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), and Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto, President-General of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), also hailed Nigeria for being among the countries that have ratified the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW).

“Given that charity begins at home, the leadership of the country must set aside a day to remember all the victims terrorism, banditry and all forms of crime in Nigeria. NIREC calls for compensation for the displaced victims of violence as well as provide security for them to return to their native land,” it said.

In a statement issued by the Executive Secretary (NIREC) and Secretary General

West Africa Inter-Religious Council, Rev Fr. Cornelius Afebu Omonokhua, the group said the government must provide adequate security for all Nigerian citizens to enjoy peaceful coexistence irrespective of tribe, political affiliation and religion.

NIREC is affiliated to the African Council of Religious Leaders and Religions for Peace (ACRL-RfP).

While congratulating Nigerians and the federal government for the aforementioned bold step at the international level, NIREC urged the government at all levels to sign into law the prohibition of proliferation of arms and ammunition in Nigeria.