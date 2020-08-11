Osimhen’s Coach, Gattuso, Signs New Three-year Deal with Napoli

Victor Osimhen’s new Manager at Napoli, Gennaro Gattuso, has reportedly agreed a new contract with the Naples-based Serie A club until June 2023.

It is also believed that promise of hefty spending on big on four summer signings played a big part in the new deal for Gattuso.

Italian media, Sportitalia, reported yesterday evening that the former Italyand AC Milanmidfielder met with Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis on Monday afternoon and a basic agreement was quickly reached.

His new deal will see him earn £1.44m a season plus bonuses. The transfer strategy was also discussed with the club’s chiefs committing to recruiting four new players.

Gattuso took charge of Napoli in December after Carlo Ancelotti was sacked.

The veteran manager was removed from his post hours after his side beat Genk 4-0 to advance to the Champions League knockout stage.

Gattuso has had a mixed start to life at the San Paolo Stadium, the highlight coming when his side defeated Juventus to win the Italian Cup this season.

However, they have failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League after finishing seventh and were knocked out of this season’s competition by Barcelona on Saturday.